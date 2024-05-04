 

Queen Camilla to give Prince Harry cold shoulder during his UK visit

Prince Harry expected to meet King Charles during his upcoming trip to the UK

By
Web Desk

May 04, 2024

Queen Camilla to give Prince Harry cold shoulder during his UK visit

Queen Camilla is set to give Prince Harry the cold shoulder if he decides to pay a visit to his cancer-stricken father King Charles, a source has revealed.

The Duke of Sussex will be travelling to his home country without Meghan Markle to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.

Even if the father-of-two does meet with King Charles, the Queen Consort is likely to excuse herself and leave the room, rather than be present for the meeting.

A source told The Express, “Let’s just say that the Queen might be otherwise engaged,” adding, “Although the King will have time in his diary for a brief visit, that hasn’t been confirmed yet due to the garden party schedule.”

“Even if Harry does meet with his father, it is highly unlikely that Camilla will be in the same room,” the insider revealed.

The Duke met his father back in February right after the King announced the tragic news of his cancer diagnosis. Their meeting reportedly lasted for 45 minutes. It is not confirmed if Harry saw Camilla during his brief visit.

Speaking of his February visit, the source said, “Harry did the right thing by flying over in February. But it was very much a last-minute surprise and was somewhat forced upon the household.”

“The optics wouldn’t have been good if a meeting didn’t take place at that time.”

More From Entertainment

Buckingham Palace makes big announcement ahead of Prince Harry's UK return video

Buckingham Palace makes big announcement ahead of Prince Harry's UK return
Lionel Richie shares exciting news about King Charles health

Lionel Richie shares exciting news about King Charles health
Britney Spears' father continues to drag conservatorship battle

Britney Spears' father continues to drag conservatorship battle
King Charles coronation: First anniversary plans laid bare

King Charles coronation: First anniversary plans laid bare
King Charles makes another history as monarch

King Charles makes another history as monarch
James Corden reunites with Ruth Jones for 'Gavin and Stacey' finale

James Corden reunites with Ruth Jones for 'Gavin and Stacey' finale
Selena Gomez ready to settle down with Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez ready to settle down with Benny Blanco
Madonna's son David Banda channels inner Prince at musician's studio

Madonna's son David Banda channels inner Prince at musician's studio
MrBeast brings back old challengers to compete for prize money

MrBeast brings back old challengers to compete for prize money
'Marvel' president warned Hugh Jackman against 'Wolverine': 'Don't come back'

'Marvel' president warned Hugh Jackman against 'Wolverine': 'Don't come back'
Rachel Zegler self reflects on life journey marking 23rd birthday

Rachel Zegler self reflects on life journey marking 23rd birthday
Gigi Hadid celebrated 29th birthday with Bradley Cooper, Taylor Swift

Gigi Hadid celebrated 29th birthday with Bradley Cooper, Taylor Swift