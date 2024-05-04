Queen Camilla to give Prince Harry cold shoulder during his UK visit

Prince Harry expected to meet King Charles during his upcoming trip to the UK

Queen Camilla is set to give Prince Harry the cold shoulder if he decides to pay a visit to his cancer-stricken father King Charles, a source has revealed.



The Duke of Sussex will be travelling to his home country without Meghan Markle to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.

Even if the father-of-two does meet with King Charles, the Queen Consort is likely to excuse herself and leave the room, rather than be present for the meeting.

A source told The Express, “Let’s just say that the Queen might be otherwise engaged,” adding, “Although the King will have time in his diary for a brief visit, that hasn’t been confirmed yet due to the garden party schedule.”

“Even if Harry does meet with his father, it is highly unlikely that Camilla will be in the same room,” the insider revealed.

The Duke met his father back in February right after the King announced the tragic news of his cancer diagnosis. Their meeting reportedly lasted for 45 minutes. It is not confirmed if Harry saw Camilla during his brief visit.

Speaking of his February visit, the source said, “Harry did the right thing by flying over in February. But it was very much a last-minute surprise and was somewhat forced upon the household.”

“The optics wouldn’t have been good if a meeting didn’t take place at that time.”