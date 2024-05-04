Sofia Vergara eager to become grandma, reveals preferred nickname

Sofia Vergara expresses her wish to become a grandmother soon as she reflects on relationship with son

Sofia Vergara confessed her desire to become a grandmother someday in a recent interview.

The America’s Got Talent Judge recently graced the cover of People’s Beautiful Issue where she reflected on her relationship with only son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara and revealed that she’d love to have grandkids someday.

“I think I’ll be a fun grandmother”, said Vergara before adding that she’d like them to call her ‘Abuela’.

Joe Manganiello’s ex also shared that she had started practising for the day as she babysits Manolo’s pup, she said, “On the weekends, he just drops his dog at my house. And I used to drop him at my mom’s house during the weekend so that I could at least go out every once in a while.”

The mother of one also reflected on motherhood and stated, “It’s an experience that’s unique. It changes you, and it’s very rewarding and gives you a lot of headaches too. ”

Reflecting on relationship with her son, the Modern Family alum added, “I wish I was older sometimes, because I would’ve been more mature, more prepared to be a mother, but that was what I got and what happened”.

However, she also remarked, “It is great that I had him young, because now I’m going to be 52, and he’s 32”.

“It is fun because I kind of grew up together with my son”.