Meghan Markle leaves Harry ‘alone' in fear of ‘bad reception'

Meghan Markle has chosen peace of war with new decision

Meghan Markle is lauded for making a wise decision that has supported her mental peace.



The Duchess of Sussex, who will not be joining husband Prince Harry upon his upcoming UK trip, understands she will get an unwanted welcome.

According to Charlotte Griffiths, the Mail on Sunday's Royal Editor, Meghan believes “she would get a bad reception".

Ms Griffiths told GB News: "It's a really important part of Harry's soul, and the kind of thing he'd want his wife, maybe even his kids by his side for.

"Meghan is leaving him there alone, and I just think he's going to cast a really lonely portrait of a man without his friends around him, without his family and without senior members of the Royal Family. And no wife there with him as well."