Heidi Klum's eldest daughter, Leni celebrated her 20th birthday on May 4, 2024

Heidi Klum celebrates 'beautiful' daughter Leni's 20th birthday

Heidi Klum just marked her eldest daughter, Leni's birthday not just with a heartfelt tribute but in style too.

On Saturday, May 4, 2024, the 50-year-old supermodel took to her official Instagram account to share glimpses from her daughter’s celebration.

Her 20th birthday celebratory post featured some behind-the-scenes videos of a supposed photoshoot that was in progress.

In another rather fun video, Klum could be seen directing traffic in a neon yellow jacket and jeans while Leni and her close friends crossed the street posing with some peace signs for the camera.

Additionally, two selfies taken by Klum can be seen where a big group of Leni's friends smile at the camera as they stick their tongues out.

She captioned the pictures, "Birthday crew for Leni.”

Heidi Klum also shared another sweet Instagram post, which was a throwback to one of Leni’s childhood moments where the AGT judge can be heard saying, "Can you say, 'I love you?'" as she kissed her daughter’s cheek.

"Happy 20th Birthday Leni Olumi. Time flies. This feels like it was just yesterday. I love you with all my heart. Keep shining your beautiful light," she captioned the post.