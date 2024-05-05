 

Prince Harry refuses to forget loyalty to ‘elephant in the room' Meghan Markle despite UK trip

By
Web Desk

May 05, 2024

Prince Harry reportedly intends on keeping up his loyalty to Meghan Markle.

All of this has been brought to light by royal commentator and author Tom Quinn.

He weighed in on things during one of his most recent chats with The Mirror.

During the chat he explained, “Meghan's no-show in the UK will just confirm the Royal family's view that the breach is permanent.”

“Harry's loyalty is entirely to his wife; if she blames the royal family for the breach then so does he.”

This is to the point where if it hadn’t been for “the Invictus Games, there's no way Harry would have come to the UK at all.”

According to Mr Quinn, this time around, “When Harry meets his father and if he meets his brother, there will be one subject that doesn't get mentioned: Meghan.”

“As one Kensington Palace insider put it, with a grin, 'Meghan is going to be the elephant in the room',” he chimed in to say before signing off.

