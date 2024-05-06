 

Meghan Markle to choose Nigeria ‘positive welcome' over hostile Britain

Meghan Markle is not comfortable in visiting Britain with Prince Harry

By
Web Desk

May 06, 2024

Meghan Markle is expected to choose a trip to Africa over Britain any day, according to an expert.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is expected to accompany her husband, Prince Harry, to Nigeria for a cultural trip, is very excited to be in her place of heritage:

Newsweek royal correspondent Jack Royston told The Royal Report podcast: "The centerpiece of this visit is a service of Thanksgiving for Invictus at St Paul's Cathedral. Now the last time Meghan went there, Meghan and Harry were booed by royalists. That was during Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee.

"There were cheers as well, but there were certainly boos, and that was during a similar service of Thanksgiving."

He then compared it to Meghan’s interest in Nigeria, adding: "By contrast, Meghan will obviously get a very positive welcome in Nigeria.

"So, she may simply be choosing guaranteed good PR over the possibility of another moment of hubris at the hands of monarchists who don't really like her very much. Meghan has generally been a great supporter of Invictus. She's continued to attend the tournaments, and also not just the actual games themselves, but the 'one year to go' promotional events, too,” he noted.

