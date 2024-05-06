 

King Charles ‘dreading' Archie birthday call as day approaches near: Expert

King Charles wants to contact young Prince Archie on birthday

By
Web Desk

May 06, 2024

King Charles would reportedly extend a conversation with Prince Harry for the sake of his grandson.

Their monarch of Britain, who stays away from Prince Archie in the UK, is eager to send his grandson birthday greetings this month.

Royal expert Tom Quinn tells Mirror:"King Charles dislikes new technology, but is desperate to keep in touch with his grandchildren on the other side of the Atlantic so he will certainly call Harry and wish Archie Happy Birthday.

Quinn added: "Charles been asking about video calling, but according to his aides, he's uncomfortable with the idea. If he makes an ordinary telephone call to Harry it means he can have a quick word with Archie without the need to talk to Meghan, a prospect that fills him with dread."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.


