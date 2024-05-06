Prince Harry receives sad news ahead of King Charles meeting upon UK return

Prince Harry set to see his cancer-stricken dad King Charles during upcoming visit to UK

Prince Harry has been told that his stepmom Queen Camilla, whom he has previously dubbed “villain and evil,” won’t let him see King Charles alone.



According to a royal expert, the Queen Consort will not leave the Duke of Sussex alone with the monarch due to fears that Charles might be triggered by something Harry says.

Speaking on GB News, expert Angela Levin made the bombshell claim, saying, “Queen Camilla will not let Harry talk alone to his father.”

It's worth noting that Harry did have a brief meeting with Charles in February, following the shocking announcement of his cancer diagnosis.

However, according to Levin, the Queen Consort is hesitant to allow Harry to spend more time with Charles, citing trust issues.

Levin explained, “Harry can’t be trusted. I think King Charles is vulnerable. He might say something about his health.”

She said the visit would be brief, more like an “in and out” meeting, lasting for only some minutes. “Nobody really wants to see him,” Levin commented.

However, she noted that while no one in the Royal family is eager to see the rebellious Prince, his father King Charles is counting days to see his estranged son.