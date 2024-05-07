Prince Harry hailed for making very wise move about Meghan Markle

Prince Harry has just found himself being hailed for the moves he’s made regarding Meghan Markle before his trip to the UK.



Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams issued these sentiments.

She touched on everything during one of his most recent interviews with The Sun Online.

During that chat he touched on the Duke’s upcoming trip to the UK and admitted, “Harry is very wise not to bring Meghan to the Invictus Games’ anniversary because it just simply wouldn't work.”

“But is the way that Meghan and Harry and the royal family have parted company and done so with so many public appearances that have caused problems.”

“I don't think that the royal family is particularly concerned with Harry and Meghan's popularity,” though he said.

“I think it’s the Sussexes who should be concerned by the lack of it, because it's very low in Britain. And it's also low in the United States.”

“They’ve been pretty brutal personal attacks. Personal things have been said about the Prince of Wales about William’s supposed attack on Harry which made the last headline in Spare.”

In light of that, “There's absolutely no question that the rest would never have got to this stage if they stopped or hadn't started to attack the royal family since they believe they got such a raw deal when they were members of it,” she added before signing off.