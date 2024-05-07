Prince Harry ready to put 'pride and differences' to one side for King Charles

Prince Harry will meet King Charles as he is set to return to UK to mark 10 years of Invictus Games

Prince Harry ready to put 'pride and differences' to one side for King Charles

Prince Harry is said to be ready to put his ‘pride and differences’ to one side and will meet King Charles during his UK visit, an insider has claimed.



The OK! Magazine, citing royal insiders, recently reported "Harry's priority when he comes to England is to see his dad. He is pretty focused on this."

The source further claimed, "It will be his first port of call when he comes off the plane, to try and spend as much time with King Charles so that they can build bridges and enjoy each other's company like before."

The insider went on claiming, "Harry knows it will be awkward, but it's a time to put pride and differences to one side."

Prince Harry is set to return to UK to mark 10 years of Invictus Games.

The charity’s spokesperson confirmed recently, “The Invictus Games Foundation will celebrate 10 years of changing lives and saving lives with a 'Service of Thanksgiving' at St Paul's Cathedral on May 8th.

“We will be joined by our Patron, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, actor Damian Lewis and members of the worldwide Invictus Community to mark the occasion.”