Prince Harry meeting plans with King Charles quashed: ‘Hopes for reunion'

Prince Harry has spoken about not being able to meet King Charles on UK visit

Prince Harry has reportedly snubbed by father King Charles upon his trip to the UK.



The Duke of Sussex, who has arrived in London this week for the Invictus Games anniversary celebrations, will leave his homeland without meeting his cancer-ridden father.

While the news comes as shock to many, Harry remains hopeful for future reunion with his beloved family:

A spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex said: "It, unfortunately, will not be possible due to His Majesty's full programme. The Duke of course is understanding of his father's diary of commitments and various other priorities."

The statements also noted that Harry "hopes to see him [Charles] soon.”

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.