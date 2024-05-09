Kanye West told to step back from venture that caused him 'harm' before

Kanye West has been advised to focus on what he's 'good at'

Kanye West has been warned to stay in known territory after he announced his new venture with adult films.

Adult industry actor John Legendary has shared his two cents on Kanye’s announcement, saying, "stick to what you're good at."

“You're good at producing, you're good at being a visionary, you're good at design and dreaming. I wouldn't necessarily think he would need to perform because it just wouldn't make sense," he remarked to The Mirror.

This comes after the 46-year-old announced the venture on his Instagram handle last month, sparking major backlash from his following on the platform.

“I'm more nervous for him,” he said, before referencing how the Carnival rapper has previously spoken against the adult industry.

He went on to recall the rapper saying that such films have “affected almost every choice that he made for the rest of his life. He also mentioned something about Hollywood being a brothel.”

He noted that Kanye has “been very vocal” about “the harm that it's done in our society and the harm that it's done to his personal life,” adding, “So it's catching me off guard to have him speak about wanting to do some type of venture within the adult industry."