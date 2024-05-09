 

King Charles has firmly closed the Palace gates on Prince Harry

Following the snub the King appears to have finally shut the door on his beloved son Prince Harry

By
Web Desk

May 09, 2024

King Charles has firmly closed the Palace gates on Prince Harry

Prince Harry has reportedly found himself seeing doors to Buckingham Palace being firmly shut, and it has come shortly after the Duke was snubbed on the possibility of a meet up with his father.

Everything has been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Richard Kay.

He weighed in on things during one of his most recent pieces for The Daily Mail.

In that piece he touched on the state of Prince Harry’s relationship with the Royal Family following the UK snub by King Charles.

In that piece Mr Eden said, “What there most definitely was no time for amid all this coming and going, was any kind of get together with his younger son.”

Back when the trip was first announced however, “Some had even boldly suggested that such a meeting might, at long last, start a process of reconciliation between the King and Harry. Indeed, there was even murmur of an olive branch being extended.”

“Instead, the hand-wringing excuses of 'full diaries' offers a different and, for Harry, a more ominous message. Unlike that dramatic flying visit in February, where the Prince was granted a less than 30-minute meeting just after Charles's cancer diagnosis had been made public, the palace gates remained firmly closed.”

More From Entertainment

David Beckham on 'Spice Girls' reunion: ‘I didn't expect them'

David Beckham on 'Spice Girls' reunion: ‘I didn't expect them'
Joe Budden names winner in Drake, Kendrick Lamar beef

Joe Budden names winner in Drake, Kendrick Lamar beef
'I was already heartbroken' Gemma Collins on hwe unborn baby

'I was already heartbroken' Gemma Collins on hwe unborn baby
Jenna Dewan fires back at Channing Tatum's new claims amid contentious divorce

Jenna Dewan fires back at Channing Tatum's new claims amid contentious divorce
Travis Kelce 'reacts' to Jana Kramer's alcoholic claims

Travis Kelce 'reacts' to Jana Kramer's alcoholic claims
Kendall Jenner makes big confession about mental health video

Kendall Jenner makes big confession about mental health
Prince Harry's uncle shows support for him against ‘enemy' Firm video

Prince Harry's uncle shows support for him against ‘enemy' Firm
Ozzy Osbourne revealed his 'most favourite' guitarist

Ozzy Osbourne revealed his 'most favourite' guitarist
Prince Harry shows the Firm the one thing ‘they can't take' from him video

Prince Harry shows the Firm the one thing ‘they can't take' from him

Release date for new ‘The Lord of The Rings' movie revealed

Release date for new ‘The Lord of The Rings' movie revealed
Kanye West's new role for Bianca Censori amid explicit studio laid bare

Kanye West's new role for Bianca Censori amid explicit studio laid bare
Madonna shares rare pictures of adopted children

Madonna shares rare pictures of adopted children