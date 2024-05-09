King Charles has firmly closed the Palace gates on Prince Harry

Following the snub the King appears to have finally shut the door on his beloved son Prince Harry

Prince Harry has reportedly found himself seeing doors to Buckingham Palace being firmly shut, and it has come shortly after the Duke was snubbed on the possibility of a meet up with his father.



Everything has been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Richard Kay.

He weighed in on things during one of his most recent pieces for The Daily Mail.

In that piece he touched on the state of Prince Harry’s relationship with the Royal Family following the UK snub by King Charles.

In that piece Mr Eden said, “What there most definitely was no time for amid all this coming and going, was any kind of get together with his younger son.”

Back when the trip was first announced however, “Some had even boldly suggested that such a meeting might, at long last, start a process of reconciliation between the King and Harry. Indeed, there was even murmur of an olive branch being extended.”

“Instead, the hand-wringing excuses of 'full diaries' offers a different and, for Harry, a more ominous message. Unlike that dramatic flying visit in February, where the Prince was granted a less than 30-minute meeting just after Charles's cancer diagnosis had been made public, the palace gates remained firmly closed.”