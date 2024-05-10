Selena Gomez shares loved-up picture after Justin, Hailey baby news

Selena shared another sweet picture with her boyfriend Benny Blanco hours after Justin Bieber's baby news

Hailey and Justin Bieber shared a video and images from their vow-renewal ceremony, revealing her baby bump in a white lace dress.

Selena Gomez treated her fans to an intimate handholding picture with her beau Benny Blanco on Friday right after Justin Bieber announced his wife's pregnancy.

While there have been many instances where Selena, 31, flaunted her producer boyfriend Benny, 36, on social media since they started dating exclusively in Decemeber, the recent picture with intertwined fingers came just hours after Justin Bieber dropped a video and pictures of his vow-renewal ceremony in Hawaii with six-months pregnant Hailey Bieber.



Interestingly, Selena even opted for a monochrome filter which was also consistent in Justin Bieber's intimate shoot with Hailey as they celebrate new beginnings with the news of their first baby.

Hailey, 27, exudes grace in a Saint Laurent white lace dress in the pictures while Justin, 30, went for a casual look with a bomber jacket and hat.



Shortly after, Selena also posted a group picture with Blanco and her Only Murders In The Building co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin.



To those unversed, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez dated on-and-off for eight years before he married Hailey Bieber in September 2018—only six months after he called it quits with Selena.

Hailey and Justin tied the knot in a secret courthouse wedding in New York. A year later, they celebrated their nuptials alongside their family and friends.



