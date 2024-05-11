Shania Twain sparks mixed reactions with recent makeover

Fans notice there's more to her makeover than just those pink tresses

Screengrab from Shania Twain's music video That Don't Impress Me That Much

Shania Twain recently underwent a makeover for her upcoming concerts, which begin on Friday at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino’s Bakkt Theater.

The Canadian singer-songwriter, known for her iconic hits like "That Don't Impress Me Much," unveiled her new look featuring blush pink tresses on Instagram.

Shania Twain recently unveiled her new look featuring long blush pink tresses on Instagram.

Shania captioned the selfie: “I love this outtake from the @hauteliving cover shoot because you can FEEL how much fun I was having ???? Expect me to be coloring my hair, doing what I dare in Vegas, sorry not sorry!!”

Her makeover got mixed reactions from her fans, but for most, going pink was unnecessary.

"Another natural beauty bites the dust. This is just getting sad," a fan lamented the departure from her natural beauty.

Another fan urged the 51-year-old musician to age naturally, emphasising it is more graceful.

"Is that her?! I literally would have never known. Ten years ago she was aging BEAUTIFULLY. And still had her style. This new version is just not it and I wish she would listen to us! Age gracefully!"

"I don’t even recognize Shania. She had such a beautiful face, before this. It’s incredibly sad when women feel like they have to take it to this extreme, in the name of beauty. I am almost 55 and I am the first to admit that getting old s****, and menopause really takes a toll on your appearance, your skin, your body. I wish that Shania had chosen to age gracefully," another user wrote.

While there is more to a person than just their appearance, fans were simply not impressed and felt that she's not the same anymore.

In addition to her hair transformation, some fans also noticed changes in Shania's smile. "What did she do with her teeth??" another user wrote.

However some validated her choice and praised her new pink hair. "Yes indeed!!!! Life on your OWN terms!!! So excited to see you soon on stage! We love you."

More fans joined the comment section to support her on going pink. "i LOVE the pink on you!!"

"Beautiful Hair Color" another commented.

Some even drew comparisons to Sofia Vergara, Steven Tyler and Michael Jackson.

This isn't the first time Shania has embraced pink hair as she last made headlines in December 2022, sporting a fringe cut with bubblegum pink hair and slightly peachy undertones that complement her warm skin tone.