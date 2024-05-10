 

New update on Kate Middleton's cancer recovery comes to light

A new update has been brought forward regarding Kate Middleton's cancer battle

By
Web Desk

May 10, 2024

New update on Kate Middleton’s cancer recovery comes to light

A rare new upadate regarding Kate Middleton's health has just been brought to light. 

For those unversed, this is the second update in the span of a week, where Prince William himself was the barer of news. At the time he was quoted saying, “All doing well, thank you. Yes, we're doing well.”

This time around an expert weighed in on his wife’s recovery amid a preventative cancer therapy following the royal’s visit to St Mary’s Community Hospital on the Isles of Scilly.

The expert in question Mr Phil Dampier touched base on things and explained that the princess is ‘doing well’ following her diagnosis.

He weighed in on everything during an interview with The Sun.

There he said, “There are some tell-tale signs that she is getting better as Prince William is undertaking more jobs, including going to the Scilly Isles where he will be away for a day or two.”

“I don’t think he would be out and about more, unless he was happy she was on the mend.”

More From Entertainment

Prince Harry personal invite to King Charles, Prince William laid bare

Prince Harry personal invite to King Charles, Prince William laid bare
Jennifer Lopez slammed for treating reporter like 'peasant'

Jennifer Lopez slammed for treating reporter like 'peasant'
Prince Harry seems ‘more like a child himself' around kids during charity visit video

Prince Harry seems ‘more like a child himself' around kids during charity visit
Meghan Markle was in the UK while Prince Harry flew solo? video

Meghan Markle was in the UK while Prince Harry flew solo?
Expert reveals Prince Harry's ‘key' mental health statement during Nigeria speech

Expert reveals Prince Harry's ‘key' mental health statement during Nigeria speech

Jennifer Connelly names person behind start of her Hollywood career

Jennifer Connelly names person behind start of her Hollywood career
Ozzy Osbourne's son talks humble roots: ‘Everyone was factory workers'

Ozzy Osbourne's son talks humble roots: ‘Everyone was factory workers'
Why Meghan Markle remained silent during Prince Harry's mental health speech video

Why Meghan Markle remained silent during Prince Harry's mental health speech

'Coronation Street' star Sair Khan pens heartfelt note on motherhood journey

'Coronation Street' star Sair Khan pens heartfelt note on motherhood journey
Meghan Markle recalls sweet moment with Princess Lilibet during Nigeria trip video

Meghan Markle recalls sweet moment with Princess Lilibet during Nigeria trip
Nicole Kidman set to return to mega hit series

Nicole Kidman set to return to mega hit series
Zayn Malik answers if he's ever been in love after split with Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik answers if he's ever been in love after split with Gigi Hadid