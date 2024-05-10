New update on Kate Middleton's cancer recovery comes to light

A new update has been brought forward regarding Kate Middleton's cancer battle

A rare new upadate regarding Kate Middleton's health has just been brought to light.



For those unversed, this is the second update in the span of a week, where Prince William himself was the barer of news. At the time he was quoted saying, “All doing well, thank you. Yes, we're doing well.”

This time around an expert weighed in on his wife’s recovery amid a preventative cancer therapy following the royal’s visit to St Mary’s Community Hospital on the Isles of Scilly.

The expert in question Mr Phil Dampier touched base on things and explained that the princess is ‘doing well’ following her diagnosis.

He weighed in on everything during an interview with The Sun.

There he said, “There are some tell-tale signs that she is getting better as Prince William is undertaking more jobs, including going to the Scilly Isles where he will be away for a day or two.”

“I don’t think he would be out and about more, unless he was happy she was on the mend.”