 

Prince William rejects latest claims about Kate Middleton

A friend of Kate Middleton and Prince William recently claimed 'I think they are going through hell'

By
Web Desk

May 11, 2024

A close friend of Prince William and Kate Middleton recently claimed that the royal couple “are going through hell” following the Princess of Wales cancer diagnosis.

Designer Amaia Arrieta said, “I’m heartbroken at the moment. I think they are going through hell. I hope they will be back. It’s really personal.”

However, Prince William has seemingly dismissed these claims by sharing a positive update about his wife Kate Middleton during latest engagement at a hospital.

When a staffer asked about his family "May I ask how Princess Kate is doing?"

Prince William replied, "She's doing well, thank you."

Hospital administrator Tracy Smith further asked "Lovely, and the children as well?"

The future king said, "The children are very jealous that I'm here and that they're not here as well."

King Charles elder son also mentioned his kids while speaking with a well-wisher in the Isles of Scilly.

"My family are very upset I'm here without them," William said, the Daily Mail reported. "The children will kill me if I don't go home later."

