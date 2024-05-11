Drake wants to get rid of Beverly Hills mansion?

Drake puts Beverly Home on sale again as the lavish home is sucked into controversies

In the wake of Kendrick Lamar's beef and the odd incidents at his Toronto home, Drake has decided to put the home on sale.



The price, the Canadian rapstar is demanding is $88 million after he bought in $75 million from singer Robbie Williams in 2022.

Lavishly decorated, the 20-acre property has included every possible luxury in it.

Contrary to the timing of the listing, Daily Mail reports that the One Dance hitmaker put the home on the market before the disturbing events.

It includes the injuring of his security guard after a nearby shooting. Later, an unknown person tried to forcefully enter the mansion, leading the cops to intervene.

It's not the first time Drake has put his Beverly Hills mansion on the market. He tried this last year, probably to no avail.

In the meantime, his rap war with Kendrick is putting the hip-hop industry on the edge as some of them declared the latter the winner in the battle of verses.