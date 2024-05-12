Everything Meghan Markle told Nigerian kids about Lilibet

Meghan Markle spoke about emotional instant with daughter Lilibet

Meghan Markle sent admirers in tears after sharing poignant moments with daughter Lilibet.



Born to Prince Harry and Meghan, three-year-old Lili recently made her mother emotional after talking about their reflection.

Speaking to kindergarten children in Nigeria, Meghan touched upon Lilibet’s favourite class at school and revealed her little one loves dancing.

She noted: "Maybe it’s all the jumping around."

She added: "Our daughter, Lili, she's much, much tinier than you guys. She's about to turn three. And a few weeks ago she looked at me and she would just see the reflection in my eyes. And she [goes], 'Mama, I see me in you'.

Meghan continued: "Oh, now she was talking really literally. But I hung onto those words in a very different way," she continued.

"And I thought, yes, I do see me in you, and you see me in you."

Meghan then shared: "As I look around this room, I see myself in all of you as well.”

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.