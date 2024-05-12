Why won't Zendaya wear these 'big five' fashion brands?

Zendaya's stylist name-drops designers who initially refused to dress her

Zendaya's stylist Law Roach name-dropped designers who refused to dress her.

On The Cutting Room Floor podcast, Roach revealed several top fashion houses, including Dior, Chanel, and Gucci, initially refused to dress the actress for red carpet events early in her career.

Roach explained that these brands, which he referred to as the "big five," repeatedly declined requests to outfit Zendaya, suggesting she was "too green" or not fitting into their planned schedules.

Roach said, "I would write the big five. I would write Saint Laurent, Chanel, Gucci, Valentino, Dior, and they would all say, ‘No, try again next year. She’s too green. She’s not on our calendar.’"

"I still have the receipts, By the time she got to [the cover of] American Vogue [in 2017], she still had never worn any of those designers. She still hasn’t," Roach added.

Roach emphasized the long-term impact of the early rejections, noting that Zendaya continues to avoid wearing these brands at high-profile events.

"If you say no, it’ll be a no forever," Roach remarked.