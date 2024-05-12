King Charles finally reacts to Prince Harry's claims

Prince Harry's spokesman had claimed that King Charles had refused to meet the Duke during his UK visit

King Charles has apparently rejected Prince Harry’s claims that the monarch refused to meet the Duke during his recent visit to the UK.



A close friend of King Charles has revealed the monarch’s reaction as Prince Harry continues his Nigeria tour with wife Meghan Markle.

Speaking to The Times, a friend of King Charles claims, “While it is true that the King is understandably wary about meeting with Harry, given the publicity circus that seems to surround all such visits, he did of course agree to see his son at the most vulnerable moment of his illness [back in February] and at very short notice.”

The royal insider went on saying, “While he was hardly going to roll out the red carpet the moment this Invictus trip was announced, with doctors advising him to focus on his treatment and recovery, the idea that he refused to find space in his diary … well, let’s say recollections may vary once again.”

According to the Mirror, the friends of the King claimed that to the best of their understanding, Harry neither requested to see his father nor invited the monarch to attend the service at St Paul’s to mark the 10th anniversary of Invictus Games.

Earlier, Prince Harry’s spokesman had claimed: "In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not the duke will meet with his father while in the UK, it unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty's full programme.

“The duke of course is understanding of his father's diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon."