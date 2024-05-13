Meghan Markle, Prince Harry seen ‘less the media' in Montecito

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry impact revealed in Montecito

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry seen ‘less the media' in Montecito

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s neighbours in Montecito open up about the impact of their presence on the surroundings.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex £11.6m home, that resides in the rich neighbourhood of California, has left admirers in awe.

However, their presence has not had much effect, reveal locals, adding the couple is hardly seen outside.

A boutique worker in the area tells Expeess US: "Day to day people don't see them. I don't think it's too much of an impact here."

Another resident then told the paper: "It's kind of the way Montecito is anyway, everyone just does their own thing."

A third added: "We probably feel the media presence more than their presence." Mr Rosen added: "We're usually taking the stance that these are our community members and we do want to respect their privacy."

"I have seen black SUVs on my road. Other than that, it has no impact at all,” noted a fourth.