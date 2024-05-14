 

Meghan Markle ‘symbolic' outfit choice on Mother's Day unveiled

Meghan Markle steals hearts after recycling pre-loved outfit in Africa

By
Web Desk

May 14, 2024

Meghan Markle recycled one of her famous outfits on Mother’s Day.

The Duchess of Sussex, who wore her yellow dress on Netflix series Harry & Meghan, reused the same on her ongoing trip to Nigeria.

Speaking about Meghan’s choice of clothes, PR expert Brenda Christensen says: "Choosing to wear the same yellow dress on Mother's Day was deeply symbolic.”

Ms Christensen added. "Especially since she previously wore it for other meaningful family milestones." She cited Archie's first birthday and the announcement of her pregnancy with Lillibet. "It's a celebration of motherhoo

She continued: "Raised in LA by a yoga instructor mother, her connection to spirituality runs deep." She added: "The colour yellow, representing happiness and joy, holds profound spiritual significance."

