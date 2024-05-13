 

Meghan Markle admits how painful 2024 Mothers Day has been

By
May 13, 2024

Meghan Markle ha just opened up about how painful it was this Mothers Day, especially while being away from Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

According to a report by The Daily Mail, the Duchess of Sussex made the admissions during a visit to Lagos State Government House.

This event also featured a naming ceremony where she was offered a handwoven Nigerian fabric and even went as far as to call being in the “Motherland” appropriate, given that it was US Mothers Day at the time.

For those unversed Meghan Markle is 43% Nigerian as revealed during her own episode of the Archetypes podcast.

There she not only dished on how it feels but also referenced the sadness she feels being away from her own children during such an event.

While highlighting it all she was quoted saying, “Today is Mother's Day (in America). So it feels appropriate that although of course we are missing our children, I'm missing my babies, it feels very appropriate to be in the motherland and amongst family.”

she also signed off at the time by adding, “Thank you so much for the kindness and for these beautiful names, I'm very grateful. I can't wait to come back.”

