 

Why Hailey Bieber waited five years to have kids with Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber have been married since 2018

By
Web Desk

May 13, 2024

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber have been married since 2018 

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber waited for the right stage in their marriage to have a baby, per an insider.

According to an insider, Hailey, 27, “wanted to make sure” the duo spent time alone as a couple before they took on the responsibility of becoming parents.

On May 9, the couple both took to their Instagram handles to share a slew of pictures from their vow renewal where Hailey cradled her clearly growing tummy. Her pregnancy comes after five years of marriage with the Baby hitmaker.

“Hailey has always known she wanted to be a mother, so this is a dream come true. Although she always knew she wanted to have a baby, she didn’t want to rush things after getting married,” the tipster told Us Weekly.

“This was such a difficult secret to keep because Hailey couldn’t wait to make the big announcement,” the source added. “Now that it’s out there she feels like she’s on cloud nine. Hailey can’t wait for the next chapter and she knows that Justin is going to make an amazing father.”

The Rhode beauty founder had other concerns too when it came to becoming a mother. In May 2023, she opened up about her concerns, telling The Sunday Times: “I literally cry about this all the time! I want kids so bad, but I get scared. It’s enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can’t imagine having to confront people saying things about a child.”

