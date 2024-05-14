 

Prince Harry breaks silence as King Charles officially hands over new title to Prince William

King Charles officially handed over the role of Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps to Prince Harry's elder brother Prince William

By
Web Desk

May 14, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have shared their first post on newly-launched website after King Charles officially handed over the role of Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps to Prince William.

Archie and Lilibet parents shared the post with title ‘THANK YOU NIGERIA’ which reads, “Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex concluded their unforgettable trip to Nigeria with a cultural reception in Lagos and a polo match fundraiser for Nigeria: Unconquered.”

It further says, “The couple was greeted with a beautiful pre-game parade – a vibrant display of young enthusiasts in polo gear, proudly waving the green and white flags of Nigeria – followed by a procession of older children on horseback, setting the tone for a day filled with sport and spirit.

“The friendly rivalry between the teams, aptly named Duke vs Duchess, added a layer of excitement to the event, with the Duchess’s team claiming victory with a score of 5-3. The day was capped off with the couple presenting medals, a gesture of appreciation for the players’ prolific talent and dedication.”

Meghan and Harry also extended their deepest gratitude to all the event organizers, military officials and the whole Nigerian community for their tremendous hospitality and the first of many memorable trips.

On Monday, at the Army Aviation Centre in Middle Wallop, King Charles officially handed over the role of Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps - the combat aviation arm of the British Army - to The Prince of Wales.

