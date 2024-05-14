Prince Harry's working royal status relies on one major Meghan Markle decision

Experts have just hypothesized the chances of Prince Harry becoming a working royal again, and has even gone as far as to rubbish it since Meghan Markle is ‘certainly’ not one to compromise.

Royal commentator Angela Levin issued these claims and sentiments.

All her observations have been issued in an interview with GB News.

She began by highlighting the chances of the Sussexes ever taking back their status as working royals and said, “I think if they want to do that, and I don't think they do, certainly not Meghan, is to compromise.”

But still “He's very, very determined and he has, when he wants to see the King, he will say, 'it has to be this time,' and he doesn't want Camilla there or other people there.”

“He gives a whole list of when he can come instead of turning it all round and saying, 'look, how can I please you? How can I come at a time that suits you? Let me come for a couple of days and not discuss the past. I don't want to start shouting at you that you've got to apologise to me and Meghan.”

“And to try and start from the beginning. I think that's their only way around. I can't imagine that if he sticks to everything...he's very, very determined not to move. And I think that's a great shame,” she also added before signing off.