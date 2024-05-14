 

Prince Harry's working royal status relies on one major Meghan Markle decision

Prince Harry warned he might never become a working royal as Meghan Markle might end up not compromising long enough

By
Web Desk

May 14, 2024

Prince Harry's working royal status relies on one major Meghan Markle decision

Experts have just hypothesized the chances of Prince Harry becoming a working royal again, and has even gone as far as to rubbish it since Meghan Markle is ‘certainly’ not one to compromise.

Royal commentator Angela Levin issued these claims and sentiments.

All her observations have been issued in an interview with GB News.

She began by highlighting the chances of the Sussexes ever taking back their status as working royals and said, “I think if they want to do that, and I don't think they do, certainly not Meghan, is to compromise.”

But still “He's very, very determined and he has, when he wants to see the King, he will say, 'it has to be this time,' and he doesn't want Camilla there or other people there.”

“He gives a whole list of when he can come instead of turning it all round and saying, 'look, how can I please you? How can I come at a time that suits you? Let me come for a couple of days and not discuss the past. I don't want to start shouting at you that you've got to apologise to me and Meghan.”

“And to try and start from the beginning. I think that's their only way around. I can't imagine that if he sticks to everything...he's very, very determined not to move. And I think that's a great shame,” she also added before signing off.

More From Entertainment

Chris Hemsworth bashes Marvel stars who complain about their movies

Chris Hemsworth bashes Marvel stars who complain about their movies
Piers Morgan mocks real-life Martha from ‘Baby Reindeer' over interview fee

Piers Morgan mocks real-life Martha from ‘Baby Reindeer' over interview fee
Cher's lavish wedding plans with Alexander 'AE' Edwards leave sons worried

Cher's lavish wedding plans with Alexander 'AE' Edwards leave sons worried
Andrew Garfield, Julia Roberts to share the big screen next summer

Andrew Garfield, Julia Roberts to share the big screen next summer
Kate Middleton receives special gift amid 'embarrassment' for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton receives special gift amid 'embarrassment' for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Chris Hemsworth causes stir at Met Gala by defying the protocol

Chris Hemsworth causes stir at Met Gala by defying the protocol
‘Baby Reindeer' star Richard Gadd opens up on ‘hardest' part of making the show

‘Baby Reindeer' star Richard Gadd opens up on ‘hardest' part of making the show
Prince Harry receives support as King Charles deprives him of major role video

Prince Harry receives support as King Charles deprives him of major role
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle back to reality with ‘humiliating blow'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle back to reality with ‘humiliating blow'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle land in hot water in US

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle land in hot water in US

David, Victoria Beckham 'surprised' their marriage didn't break

David, Victoria Beckham 'surprised' their marriage didn't break
Prince William reveals his true feelings over new title video

Prince William reveals his true feelings over new title