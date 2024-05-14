 

Prince William ‘disowns' Prince Harry, no hope for reconciliation: Expert

Prince William and Prince Harry have not talked to each other since Megxit in 2020

By
Web Desk

May 14, 2024

Prince William ‘disowns’ Prince Harry, no hope for reconciliation: Expert

Prince William has reportedly given up on his younger brother Prince Harry and has no hopes to reconcile with him.

According to BBC's royal correspondent Jennie Bond, the Prince of Wales has “disowned” Harry following his continuous attacks on the Royal family.

Speaking with OK! Magazine, the expert told the Royal fans that they should “give up hope” of seeing the Royal brothers reconcile.

"I think we have to give up hope that the rift between the brothers will be healed at any time in the near future, or indeed ever,” Bond revealed.

"William's head and heart must be bursting with all that he has on his plate right now: his wife's cancer treatment, his father's illness, his children growing up fast, the pressure for him to take on more royal duties, the prospect of becoming King earlier than he might ever have wanted.

Bond went on to add that William has moved on from Harry even though there was a time the brother were very "close."

"Dealing with 'the Harry problem' is probably just one step too far for William. I believe he has moved on with his life and has, to all intents and purposes, disowned the brother to whom he was once so close," she said.

More From Entertainment

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle land in hot water in US

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle land in hot water in US

David, Victoria Beckham 'surprised' their marriage didn't break

David, Victoria Beckham 'surprised' their marriage didn't break
Prince William reveals his true feelings over new title video

Prince William reveals his true feelings over new title
Princess Diana's family takes sides amid Harry and William's feud video

Princess Diana's family takes sides amid Harry and William's feud
King Charles 'humiliates' Prince Harry over 'version of events' for UK visit video

King Charles 'humiliates' Prince Harry over 'version of events' for UK visit
King Charles reposes complete trust in Prince William for major future role video

King Charles reposes complete trust in Prince William for major future role
Piers Morgan reacts to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'unforgettable' trip to Nigeria

Piers Morgan reacts to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'unforgettable' trip to Nigeria
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle release first statement since Archewell ‘delinquency' row

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle release first statement since Archewell ‘delinquency' row
Buckingham Palace gives subtle nod to Prince Harry after King Charles snub

Buckingham Palace gives subtle nod to Prince Harry after King Charles snub
King Charles gets emotional as he hands over new role to Prince William video

King Charles gets emotional as he hands over new role to Prince William
Prince Harry breaks silence as King Charles officially hands over new title to Prince William

Prince Harry breaks silence as King Charles officially hands over new title to Prince William
Buckingham Palace received ‘no request' from Harry to see Charles before UK visit?

Buckingham Palace received ‘no request' from Harry to see Charles before UK visit?