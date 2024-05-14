 

Kate Middleton receives special gift amid 'embarrassment' for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

By
May 14, 2024

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has received a special gift from the officials during Prince William's military appointment on Monday.

According to royal expert Rebecca English, Prince William received an AAC tartan wrap for the Princess of Wales after he was appointed Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps.

On Monday, at the Army Aviation Centre in Middle Wallop, King Charles officially handed over the role of Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps - the combat aviation arm of the British Army - to Prince William.

Rebecca tweeted, “On his first engagement as Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps, William received an AAC tartan wrap for the Princess of Wales, a scarf for himself and three wooden helicopters for their children.”

Prince William has accepted the special gift for Kate Middleton and their children amid reports Meghan Markle and Harry have faced major blow in US.

According to reports, Meghan and Harry's Archewell foundation has been ordered to stop fundraising by California's top lawyer.

Royal expert Richard Palmer shared letter of the top lawyer on X, formerly Twitter, and said “Expecting further clarification from the US authorities on this embarrassment for Harry and Meghan’s Archewell charity today.

“It’s understood the charity insists a cheque was included in the post the first time but a replacement has now been sent.”

