Stormy Daniels claimed to have preferred Donald Trump over this NFL star

Stormy Daniels also brought up his name during testimony

Donald Trump was chosen over NFL quarterback, says Cohen. — Reuters

Former US president Donald Trump appeared to be devastated by the testimony of his ex-fixer Michael Cohen who had been at the centre of the hush money trial involving an adult film star Stormy Daniels.

The former attorney of the Republican presumptive nominee took the stand Monday and revealed the inside occurrences regarding the business mogul and his extramarital matters.

Donald Trump was indicted last year in March for falsifying business records to pay $130,000 to Stormy Daniels in 2016, after having an alleged sexual encounter after marrying Melania Trump in 2006.

As the testimony continued, Cohen brought up the name of American football quarterback Ben Roethlisberger — also called Big Ben — who retired from the sport in 2022.

Cohen during the six-hour-long testimony also stated that the 77-year-old Trump once said "he was playing golf with Big Ben Roethlisberger… and they had met Stormy Daniels and others there."

Ben Roethlisberger or Big Ben retired from sport in 2022. — Reuters

The former attorney said that according to Trump, "women preferred the Republican even over someone like Big Ben."

Cohen also claimed that his former boss "...wasn't thinking about Melania Trump. This was all about the campaign..."

The name of the 42-year-old was also brought up by Daniels who said that the quarterback was present with Trump during one of their initial encounters.

Trump is running for reelection and is also facing three other indictments involving retention of classified documents after leaving the Oval Office, instigating supporters to storm Capitol Hill on January 6, 2021, and Georgia election interference in 2020.