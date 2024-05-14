Will Melania Trump appear for Donald Trump in court?

Melania may not be on Donald Trump's side

Melania Trump may not sow up for Donald Trump in courthouse. — AFP

Since the legal troubles of former US president Donald Trump commenced with the first indictment last year, Melania Trump has avoided attracting negative media coverage but has not shown up in courts.

Currently, Donald Trump is facing 34 felonies for falsifying business records to pay hush money to Stormy Daniels. There have been speculations that Melania Trump would be appearing in the Manhattan courthouse amid the criminal trial.

However, a former senior adviser to Melania, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff believed that the Albanian-born ex-model would not attend Trump’s hush money trial so that she could not attract the media.

She told CNN Tuesday: "I don’t think we’re going to see Melania Trump accompany Donald to court. I do not see her supporting him in this way because she is not someone … I think that you can feel that humiliation without having to put yourself in front of the cameras."

"Everything Melania does is staged and everything is articulated in a way for her before she does her interviews. So, everything, as I said, is very strategically planned. She is not going to put herself in a position where she’s given anyone the opportunity to say anything negative about her," said Wolkoff.

The former first lady was nowhere to be seen actively since her husband commenced his presidential reelection campaign.