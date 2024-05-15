 

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle finally dish on Nigerian trip

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle finally shed light on how their trip to Africa has really been

By
Web Desk

May 15, 2024

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle finally dish on Nigerian trip

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have finally decided to get candid about their trip to Nigeria and have gotten really candid about it all.

The Duke of Sussex started the topic off when he spoke to People magazine.

At the time he said, “These trips are about us being able to go out and go and focus on the things that mean so much to us. And being able to be on the ground, to us, is what it’s all about.”

All in all, “It's really meaningful. Just being able to connect to people...that's what makes it special,” he also added.

Meghan Markle also offered her own personal thoughts on the matter and said, “I always reflect back on myself as a young girl and the type of inspiration that I wanted to see in other women. I hope in some small way I can be a part of that for a lot of these young girls especially.”

“I saw myself in them. I see the potential in all of these young girls — and, by the way, in these young boys as well,” she also added before signing off. 

More From Entertainment

Prince William issues first statement as King Charles takes major step again Meghan Markle, Harry video

Prince William issues first statement as King Charles takes major step again Meghan Markle, Harry
Kate Middleton, William's photographer reacts to King Charles portrait unveiled at Buckingham Palace

Kate Middleton, William's photographer reacts to King Charles portrait unveiled at Buckingham Palace
King Charles ‘terrified' and ‘in hell' in Buckingham Palace engagement

King Charles ‘terrified' and ‘in hell' in Buckingham Palace engagement
Lori Beth Denberg makes shocking allegations against Dan Schneider

Lori Beth Denberg makes shocking allegations against Dan Schneider
Prince Harry ‘disowns' Meghan Markle father, declares Nigerians his ‘in-laws'

Prince Harry ‘disowns' Meghan Markle father, declares Nigerians his ‘in-laws'
Meghan Markle ‘missed her babies' in Nigeria but happy she was in ‘motherland'

Meghan Markle ‘missed her babies' in Nigeria but happy she was in ‘motherland'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry confirm Archewell is ‘full compliant' over delinquent row video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry confirm Archewell is ‘full compliant' over delinquent row

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle looking for more ‘memorable trips' after Nigeria video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle looking for more ‘memorable trips' after Nigeria

Prince Harry bond with King ‘badly damaged' after ‘sad' UK trip video

Prince Harry bond with King ‘badly damaged' after ‘sad' UK trip

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle can be ‘working royals,' don't need King Charles ‘permission'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle can be ‘working royals,' don't need King Charles ‘permission'
King Charles ‘ trying' to ban future Sussex trips to Commonwealth?

King Charles ‘ trying' to ban future Sussex trips to Commonwealth?
Meghan Markle pushes Prince Harry into the background video

Meghan Markle pushes Prince Harry into the background