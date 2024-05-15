Prince Harry, Meghan Markle finally dish on Nigerian trip

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have finally decided to get candid about their trip to Nigeria and have gotten really candid about it all.

The Duke of Sussex started the topic off when he spoke to People magazine.

At the time he said, “These trips are about us being able to go out and go and focus on the things that mean so much to us. And being able to be on the ground, to us, is what it’s all about.”

All in all, “It's really meaningful. Just being able to connect to people...that's what makes it special,” he also added.

Meghan Markle also offered her own personal thoughts on the matter and said, “I always reflect back on myself as a young girl and the type of inspiration that I wanted to see in other women. I hope in some small way I can be a part of that for a lot of these young girls especially.”

“I saw myself in them. I see the potential in all of these young girls — and, by the way, in these young boys as well,” she also added before signing off.