Prince Harry, Meghan snub King Charles as they reunite with Lilibet, Archie after Nigeria trip

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were pictured being whisked away by a car at Los Angeles International Airport's 'Private Suites' facility

Prince Harry, Meghan snub King Charles as they reunite with Lilibet, Archie after Nigeria trip

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly snubbed King Charles and the royal family yet again as they returned to Los Angeles following their visit to Nigeria.



According to a report by the Mirror, Meghan and Harry have arrived back in America following a brief 72-hour tour of Nigeria.

The publication further claims Archie and Lilibet doting parents have now landed in Los Angeles, following a quick stopover in London.

Despite briefly heading to the UK, Meghan and Harry did not meet with any members of the Royal Family in what will be another snub for King Charles.

The Daily Mail reported the couple was spotted arriving in Los Angeles after a marathon 18-hour flight from Nigeria.

They left Abuja on Tuesday and were pictured being whisked away by a car at Los Angeles International Airport's 'Private Suites' facility.

Following their return to US, the royal couple will be able to reunite with their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet at Montecito mansion.

