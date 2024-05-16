Meghan Markle ‘strides off' Prince Harry upon US arrival

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry less loved up on way back to California

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry showcased a different side to themselves after being spotted unaware of the cameras.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who landed back in California this week, were seen opposite of their usual tactile self.

Speaking about the couple, body language expert Judi James told The Mirror: "Harry’s shoulders look slumped and he walks alone, wearing what looks like a mouth clamp gesture. Meghan looks much more like the one taking care of business.”

She then compared the couple to their time in Nigeria:

“In Nigeria the couple were perma-linked, walking hand in hand and side by side, but here she strides off, ahead to climb into the car while Harry packs his bag in the boot, with her phone held aloft as though taking a call,” they noted.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.