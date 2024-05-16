Boeing faces another major incident that endangered hundreds

Boeing aircraft catches fire moments before take off

In yet another flight incident, American aerospace behemoth Boeing’s aircraft landed in an emergency in Indonesia as the passenger plane engine caught fire after it left the ground.



There were a total of 468 people on Boeing’s jet who were travelling to Saudi Arabia from Makassar, a city in the South East Asian country.

The airline said that the incident unraveled at 5:15pm Wednesday.

The video was captured by someone nearby and went viral on social media showing the Boeing 747-400 plane’s catching fire burst as its wheels were lifting off the runway.

Fortunately, the pilot of the aircraft returned to the airport.

“The decision was made by the pilot in command immediately after take-off, considering engine problems that required further examination after sparks of fire were observed in one of the engines,” Garuda president, Irfan Setiaputra, told AFP.

During the incident, no one was injured and the authorities have commenced a probe into the matter.

The Virginia-based company has been in hot waters after several midair incidents emerged, putting in danger the safety of hundreds of passengers. A day earlier, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) said that it was considering whether to prosecute the firm over two deadly crashes involving its 737 Max aircraft.

The crash — one in happened in Indonesia in 2018, and another in Ethiopia in 2019 — killed a total of 346 people.

The heated scrutiny was triggered after a new 737 Max witnessed a door blow up after take-off in January.