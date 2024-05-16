Olivia Munn opens up on ‘scary' egg retrieval amid cancer battle

Olivia Munn shares two-year-old son Malcolm with beau John Mulaney

Olivia Munn shares two-year-old son Malcolm with beau John Mulaney

Olivia Munn is opening up on her cancer treatments and risky egg retrieval to have another baby with partner John Mulaney.

In a recent interview, Munn revealed that she and John mutually decided to go for egg retrieval before she underwent full hysterectomy and removed her uterus and ovaries. Munn and Mulaney share 2-year-old son Malcolm and hope to have one more baby.

"John and I talked about it. Right after the double mastectomy, I went through a round of egg retrieval. That's scary because I have a cancer that feeds off of hormones, so I knew there was a risk," she said during a new interview with Good Morning America.

"Our doctor said, 'Look, we're going to get one for you and then we're going to call it.' Then the doctor called, and he said, 'Hey, we got the results back, it's two healthy embryos.' We just started bawling, crying, both of us," the X-Men: Apocalypse star shared.

"I really just hope it works out for us to have another baby. We just want one more. I'm not going to ask for too much more in this life, I promise. I just want one more baby," she said.