 

Cardi B gets candid about balancing work and motherhood

Cardi B shares two children, Wave and Kulture, with her husband Offset

By
Web Desk

May 17, 2024

Cardi B gets candid about balancing work and motherhood

Cardi B recently opened up about the challenges balancing motherhood and her career.

During an interview with The Rollingstone, the rapper revealed that she feels unease leaning too much on her parents for taking care of her kids.

Cardi B, who shares two children, Wave and Kulture, with her husband Offset, admitted being worried about burdening her parents excessively.

She said, "I had them kids,.. they came out of my [expletive] not my mom's. They mine."

Despite her husband's support when he's not on tour, Cardi confessed to feeling overwhelmed, prompting her search for a nanny to alleviate childcare responsibilities.

The couple's on and off relationship has been under public scrutiny, with Offset addressing rumors about their marriage during a podcast appearance.

He highlighted the impact of negativity on their family dynamics, particularly on their children, stressing the challenges of explaining such matters to them.

More From Entertainment

Olivia Munn opens up on ‘scary' egg retrieval amid cancer battle

Olivia Munn opens up on ‘scary' egg retrieval amid cancer battle
Shocking report exposes Kanye West dirty plans for Bianca Censori?

Shocking report exposes Kanye West dirty plans for Bianca Censori?
Kelly Clarkson on ‘dysfunctional family' issues after Brandon Blackstock divorce

Kelly Clarkson on ‘dysfunctional family' issues after Brandon Blackstock divorce
Meghan Markle striding away from Prince Harry and throwing signs video

Meghan Markle striding away from Prince Harry and throwing signs
Prince Harry ‘deeply shocked' after King Charles delivers major blow video

Prince Harry ‘deeply shocked' after King Charles delivers major blow
Meghan Markle convinced THIS proves 'she was right all along' about The Firm video

Meghan Markle convinced THIS proves 'she was right all along' about The Firm
Cher's pals ‘beg her' to quit ‘obsessive plastic surgeries' amid Alexander

Cher's pals ‘beg her' to quit ‘obsessive plastic surgeries' amid Alexander "AE" Edwards romance
Ethan Hawke gushes over his cameo in Taylor Swift's ‘Fortnight' video

Ethan Hawke gushes over his cameo in Taylor Swift's ‘Fortnight'
Glen Powell's parents hilariously troll him at ‘Hit Man' premiere: See pic

Glen Powell's parents hilariously troll him at ‘Hit Man' premiere: See pic
Prince Harry using the Commonwealth as a prop for Brand Sussex video

Prince Harry using the Commonwealth as a prop for Brand Sussex
Kylie Jenner shares sweet throwback videos of Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber and more video

Kylie Jenner shares sweet throwback videos of Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber and more
Meghan Markle accused of inciting a sense of anger in all actions

Meghan Markle accused of inciting a sense of anger in all actions