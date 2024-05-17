Cardi B gets candid about balancing work and motherhood

Cardi B shares two children, Wave and Kulture, with her husband Offset

Cardi B recently opened up about the challenges balancing motherhood and her career.

During an interview with The Rollingstone, the rapper revealed that she feels unease leaning too much on her parents for taking care of her kids.

Cardi B, who shares two children, Wave and Kulture, with her husband Offset, admitted being worried about burdening her parents excessively.

She said, "I had them kids,.. they came out of my [expletive] not my mom's. They mine."

Despite her husband's support when he's not on tour, Cardi confessed to feeling overwhelmed, prompting her search for a nanny to alleviate childcare responsibilities.

The couple's on and off relationship has been under public scrutiny, with Offset addressing rumors about their marriage during a podcast appearance.

He highlighted the impact of negativity on their family dynamics, particularly on their children, stressing the challenges of explaining such matters to them.