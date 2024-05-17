Will Smith shares relationship update

Will Smith has shared an interesting update into his love life as he shared the realisation that his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, is still his 'ride or die'.



Will Smith was at the screening of his upcoming action movie Bad Boys: Ride or Die on Wednesday when he was asked about his closest confidants.

"It's funny, I was just talking about this, I have always been blessed that there has never been a time in my life when I didn't look to the side and have a ride or die right there," Smith said. "Jada is one of the most gangsta ride-or-die's I've ever had."

Beyond his wife, Smith also acknowledged his longtime friends and collaborators, DJ Jazzy Jeff and Alfonso Ribieiro as 'ride-or-die' people in his life.

It is pertinent to mention that this movie marks a major milestone in Smith's career, given that its the first in a handful of times he's returned to the Hollywood sphere following the slapgate incident with Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars, and it happened due to a joke made at the expense of Jada's past 'entanglement'.

For those unversed, Smith was given a 10-year ban from all Academy events at the time. Additionally, Will And Jada Smith Family Foundation suffered a donations nosedive too. According to ProPublica, the tax records from the foundation’s revenue dropped from $1,760,000 in 2020 and $2,138,660 in 2021 to $365,870 in 2022.

It was only a year after the debacle that Jada also broke her silence on the incident and branded it as a turning point that saved their marriage.

"I nearly didn’t attend the Oscars that year, but I’m grateful I did," she said in an interview with Daily Mail's You Magazine. "I call it the 'holy slap' now because so many positive things came after it."