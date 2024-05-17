Prince Archie 'desperate' to meet King Charles

King Charles also wants to spend more time with Archie and Lilibet

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son Prince Archie is said to be desperate to meet his grandfather King Charles, a royal expert has claimed.



The Mirror quoted royal expert Tom Quinn as saying that Archie is "desperate" to join his father Prince Harry on a trip to the UK because he wants to see his grandad King Charles.

The royal commentator went on saying as Lilibet’s elder brother is apparently desperate to come to the UK, Meghan and Harry do not want to encourage this.

Tom Quinn further claimed King Charles is equally keen to indulge Archie and Lilibet, partly because he "wants to make up for what he sees as his neglect of his own sons in their youth".

However, Quinn said Meghan did not want Britain to become a ‘longed-for fantasy’ for her son so she had been pushing Harry to insist that King Charles gets Archie a simple present.