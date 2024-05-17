 

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle expected to bring Archie, Lilibet on next tour

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently concluded their ‘faux-Royal’ tour to Nigeria

By
Web Desk

May 17, 2024

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle expected to bring Archie, Lilibet on next tour: Expert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, at home as they travelled to Nigeria on a 3-day visit.

Before that, the Duke of Sussex made a brief visit to the UK where he marked the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games sans Meghan or their kids.

However, according to a royal commentator and expert, Richard Fitzwilliams, the couple is expected to bring their brood to their upcoming oversea tours.

Speaking with GB News, the expert said of Harry and Meghan, "They could take their children on tour if they wanted to.”

"The Sussexes spring surprises, they are obsessed with privacy, there are aspects of that have proven to be hypercritical as we know by the way they have attacked the Royal Family,” he added.

"They guard their own privacy but have shared details when they have wanted to, we see that in the Harry & Meghan documentary.

"It will be interesting to see how and when their children appear."

It is pertinent to note here that Archie was one-year-old when Harry and Meghan left UK for a life in the US. He has not been to his home country since Megxit. 

As for Lilibet, she has never been to the UK and have not even met any member of the Royal family. 

