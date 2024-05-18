 

Cassie's husband Alex Fine speaks up amid Sean 'Diddy' Combs' assault video

Cassie's husband Alex Fine condemns domestic violence amid Sean 'Diddy' Combs' assault video

By
Web Desk

May 18, 2024

Cassie's husband Alex Fine speaks up amid Sean 'Diddy' Combs' assault video

Cassie's husband Alex Fin, has made a public statement condemning violence against women following the release of footage showcasing Sean 'Diddy' Combs physically assaulting Cassie.

The 2016 video shared by CNN, depicts Combs physically assaulting Cassie in a Los Angeles hotel.

Cassie had previously filed a lawsuit against Combs in November, alleging the assault, among other claims.

On Friday, Fine took to Instagram to express his support for victims of domestic violence.

He shared a "Letter to women and children," that read, "Men who hit women aren't men. Men who enable it and protect those people aren't men. As men violence against women shouldn't be inevitable, check your brothers, your friends, and your family. Our daughters, sisters, mothers, and wives should feel protected and loved. Hold the women in your life with the upmost regard. Men who hurt women hate women."

It further stated, "To all the survivors, find the men and women who help and love. To all the survivors, your stories are real, and people believe you. To all the survivors you're not alone, and there are men and women who care only for your well being and safety. "

"To the abusers, you're done, you're not safe anymore, you're not protected anymore, the men by your side are just as weak, you're so miserable with yourself that dh would be considered a kindness," it concluded.

'Bridgerton' star Emma Naomi reveals her character's dilemma in season 3
'Bridgerton' star Emma Naomi reveals her character's dilemma in season 3
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce set to get engaged 'sooner than later'
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce set to get engaged 'sooner than later'
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck react to divorce rumours
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck react to divorce rumours
Prince William fuming in rage with King Charles: ‘Angrier than ever at Prince Harry video
Prince William fuming in rage with King Charles: ‘Angrier than ever at Prince Harry
Prince Harry living a ‘wildly, wildly' different story
Prince Harry living a ‘wildly, wildly' different story
Kate Middleton hailed for making quite an achievement despite cancer
Kate Middleton hailed for making quite an achievement despite cancer
Experts warn Meghan Markle's jam making risking her demise video
Experts warn Meghan Markle's jam making risking her demise
Jessica Biel opens up on ‘very challenging time' before ‘The Sinner'
Jessica Biel opens up on ‘very challenging time' before ‘The Sinner'
Royal family wants ‘peaceful co-existence' with Harry and Meghan
Royal family wants ‘peaceful co-existence' with Harry and Meghan
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle expected to bring Archie, Lilibet on next tour
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle expected to bring Archie, Lilibet on next tour
Chris Stapleton reveals how Dua Lipa duet happened: ‘it was a whirlwind thing'
Chris Stapleton reveals how Dua Lipa duet happened: ‘it was a whirlwind thing'
King Charles prioritizes ‘peace' over Harry and Meghan's ‘drama'
King Charles prioritizes ‘peace' over Harry and Meghan's ‘drama'