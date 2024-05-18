Princess Eugenie, Beatrice take big step to avoid split in royal family

Prince Harry shares a close bond with his cousins Princess Eugenie and Beatrice despite rift with the royal family.



According to reports, Harry had invited the members of the royal family to attend the Invictus Games 10th anniversary, however, Eugenie and Beatrice were also absent from the event at St Paul's Cathedral last Wednesday.

Now, a royal expert has disclosed the real reason why Princess Beatrice and Eugenie avoided attending Prince Harry's Invictus event in London.

Speaking to GB News, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams disclosed that Beatrice and Eugenie would not have attended the event without getting the King's approval.



The royal commentator added: "They [Beatrice and Eugenie] would not have been expected to be there because that would have been a sign of a split in the Royal Family.

"You would have had royals there, some there and not others, that would have been seized on."

"If you had any members of the Royal Family going it would have been perceived as a split,” he said and continued “There would have been no way Beatrice and Eugenie would have attended an event like that without the King's consent."