How Johnny Depp is faring after ‘weight' of Amber Heard scandal ‘lifted'

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard went through a contentious televised trial over abuse allegations

Johnny Depp has reportedly moved on from the courtroom scandal with ex-wife Amber Heard, who alleged that he had abused her.

According to an insider, "Johnny is in a good place," as he enjoys his time in the United Kingdom. “He really feels at home in London. He’s happy and busy."

"He’s in a really good headspace. There’s a lot he’s excited about," they told Us Weekly.

The source said the Pirates of the Caribbean star feels as if "there’s been a weight lifted" off of his shoulders after the trial with Amber ended in his favor.

Depp will continue working and is open to "whatever speaks to him."

"There are no boundaries or limits — if something comes along that he’s passionate about, he’ll do it," the tipster explained.

Another tipster alluded to a possible project with close pal, director Tim Burton, saying, "Tim and Johnny are like brothers."

"[Johnny] is a born entertainer and loves giving fans what they want. He’s just so moved that all these people still care about him," the second tipster added.

However much Depp wants to work, he also needs a break, and needs to "to take time to breathe a bit this summer."

"He’s always playing music whether he’s touring or not, but he’s trying to take a break before everything picks up again," they noted.