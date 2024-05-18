 

Britney Spears surrounded by ‘enablers' on a ‘downward spiral': Report

Britney Spears has her inner circle worried about her well-being

By
Web Desk

May 18, 2024

Britney Spears has her inner circle worried about her well-being 

Britney Spears’ close pals are concerned for her well-being amid her new relationship with Paul Richard Soliz.

This comes after police were called to Chateau Marmont by people who witnessed an altercation between the couple.

"Britney’s been on a downward spiral for a while now,” a source told Star magazine.

“The disturbing scenario that happened at the Chateau Marmont mirrors what happened in 2008 when she was put under conservatorship. Clearly, things are escalating," the source remarked.

The source claimed that before that police were called, the duo "had been drinking at the hotel bar to the point where they were cut off from ordering more booze."

“They were loud and intoxicated, and guests were complaining about the noise," they claimed.

"Britney was obviously intoxicated and got hurt. She’s surrounded by enablers who aren’t looking after her either," the tipster added.

"When Britney likes a guy, his past doesn't come into the equation. She loves bad boys, they give her a thrill,” the tipster noted of her romance with ex-convict Soliz.

“She was in a celebratory mood. She twisted her ankle doing cartwheels. Someone called the paramedics and it became a big scene," they said of the Chateau Marmont drama. 

Have Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel made peace over past scandals? Deets here
Have Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel made peace over past scandals? Deets here
Sophie Turner dishes details about one thing she 'lives for'
Sophie Turner dishes details about one thing she 'lives for'
How Johnny Depp is faring after ‘weight' of Amber Heard scandal ‘lifted'
How Johnny Depp is faring after ‘weight' of Amber Heard scandal ‘lifted'
Barbra Streisand's husband James Brolin ‘sick of' her crush on Ralph Fiennes
Barbra Streisand's husband James Brolin ‘sick of' her crush on Ralph Fiennes
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'highly sensitive' regarding Archewell Foundation video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'highly sensitive' regarding Archewell Foundation
Prince Harry, Meghan receive sweet advice for success of new projects
Prince Harry, Meghan receive sweet advice for success of new projects
King Charles ‘filmsy excuses' for snubbing Harry reveal his fury video
King Charles ‘filmsy excuses' for snubbing Harry reveal his fury
Will Smith gets candid on making ‘I Am Legend 2' with Michael B. Jordan
Will Smith gets candid on making ‘I Am Legend 2' with Michael B. Jordan
Benny Blanco talks about 'easiest' girlfriend Selena Gomez
Benny Blanco talks about 'easiest' girlfriend Selena Gomez
King Charles Trooping the Colour plans laid bare amid warning video
King Charles Trooping the Colour plans laid bare amid warning
Psychic makes new predictions about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's marriage
Psychic makes new predictions about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's marriage
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle foreign tours ‘dangerous' for monarchy video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle foreign tours ‘dangerous' for monarchy