Queen Camilla tells King Charles ‘doing too much' could set him back

Queen Camilla is seemingly worried about King Charles as he rushes back into work.

Her Majesty, who is costly in support of the 75-year-old monarch battling cancer, is worried her husband is not getting rest days after he has returned to duties.

A source tells Mirror: "She has been trying to encourage him to slow down.”

They added: “Of course, he wants to keep cracking on, but she is afraid that doing too much could set him back.

Another source noted: "There is no sign of him easing off the accelerator. If anything, he is even more determined to pack as much in as he can.”

One added: "Of course he should slow down but, as anyone who knows him will tell you, he is not going to. He spent 70 years as the first in line to the throne, and he is determined to do the job as best he can for whatever time remains to him.