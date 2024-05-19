Prince Harry deep shock and pain over public bashing exposed

Prince Harry’s shock and feeling of overwhelm have just been brought to light by an expert.



Royal expert, commentator and author Tom Quinn made these revelations about the Duke.

It was all shared during Mr Quinn’s interview with told The Mirror.

According to Mr Quinn, the King’s decision not to see him while the two were barely two to three miles apart from each other elicited a massive reaction.

The expert even went as far as to say, “He was deeply shocked at his father's blunt refusal to see him even for a moment.”

For those unversed, this is during the time of Prince Harry’s UK visit for the 10th anniversary event of the Invictus Games.

At the time “This time the rejection was particularly painful because it was so public - Harry may have issued a statement saying he completely understood why his father didn't have time to see him, but everyone knows the real reason had nothing to do with busy schedules.”