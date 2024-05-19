 

Prince Harry's determination with King Charles laid bare

Sources have just brought to light Prince Harry’s current plans and intentions for King Charles

May 19, 2024

Prince Harry's determination with King Charles laid bare

Prince Harry is seemingly working hard to ‘eventually’ mend some fences with his father, sources claim.

Insights into what King Charles feels towards the Sussexes has just been brought to light.

According to a source that recently sat with Express UK for a chat, Prince Harry is fully determined to eventually win back the favor of his father.

Whereas King Charles seems to want only one thing at the moment, and that is “peace.”

In response to this the inside also chimed in with thoughts of their own on the matter and said, “Harry's made his bed” though in the eyes of his father.

They also added, “I'm an advocate for protecting your peace, and if this young man is bringing the drama, then good on King Charles for giving him the space he needs to grow.”

But its pretty evident that “King Charles just wants to have his peace... He doesn't want to argue.”

For those unversed, this revelation has come forward just shortly after the King seemingly snubbed his youngest by refusing to meet when he was merely two to three miles away from the monarch.

The trip that Prince Harry took for this was to attend the 10 anniversary thanksgiving event for the Invictus Games.

