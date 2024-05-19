 

Major sign Prince Harry, Prince William's feud still ‘firmly cemented'

Prince Harry, and Prince William have been at odds ever since 'Spare' was released

By
Web Desk

May 19, 2024

Prince Harry, and Prince William have been at odds ever since 'Spare' was released

Prince Harry’s latest visit to the U.K. shows his feud with Prince William is “firmly cemented,” per an expert.

When Harry visited London to attend a church service for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, he didn’t meet his father King Charles.

The Duke’s spokesperson stated: "It unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full programme."

"The Duke of course is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon," they added.

Now, royal historian and author Gareth Russell claims the statement reveals where the relationship with Prince William stands because he didn’t mention any reason for not meeting his brother in his statement.

“That's really interesting,” Gareth commented during an interview with The Sun’s Royal Exclusive show.

“I think it's being picked up on that it almost was just taken as read that this time they wouldn't meet, which in itself, the silence tells its own story doesn't it, that this time, no one expected the two of them to meet,” he explained.

“We didn't have any leaks coming from either camp that there was going to be a potential meeting where the one wanted it and the one didn't, and that probably suggests that the rift is pretty firmly cemented by the stage,” he added.

