Prince Harry let ‘nerves take control' on wedding day with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry was reportedly feeling nervous on his wedding day with major telling gestures.

The Duke of Sussex, who tied the knot with Meghan Markle in 2018, was spotted with his face flushed as he stood in St George’s Chapel waiting for his bride.

Body language expert Darren Stanton said: “Harry was feeling nervous on his wedding day. He displayed a few nervous smiles, but they were portraying genuine emotion. He tried to convey confidence, but his nerves took control. When he was waiting at the altar with William, you could see his face flushing, as his cheeks went red. But when Meghan arrived, he was more relaxed and could be more at ease with himself.

He added: “Meghan was calm and confident on her wedding day with no nervousness. She was very collected and everything seemed to fall into place as she arrived. She took the lead and had a lot of control. Her posture was aligned, she held her head high and her smiles were fully engaged. These are all signs of feeling at peace and confident about themselves. Meghan puts Harry at his ease.”