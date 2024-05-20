Harry Styles, Taylor Russell end romance after Japan getaway

Harry Styles and Taylor Russell break up following their Japan trip

Harry Styles and Taylor Russell are not together anymore.

Styles and Russell, who began dating in early 2023, decided to part ways following their recent trip to Japan.

A friend close to the couple told The Sun the couple, last seen together riding bikes in Tokyo in April, went through 'a rough patch' after their trip.

"Harry and Taylor have ended their relationship. They went through a rough patch after their trip to Japan and are taking some time apart," the source stated.

Source further added, "He’s been in America, and she’s been in London. They made a lovely couple, and it was obvious Taylor made Harry happy, but things have become strained recently."

The split comes despite previous reports suggesting that the former One Direction member was ready to start a family with Russell.

In March, a source told DailyMail, "Harry feels as if he has lived ten lifetimes already, but one thing is certain – his 30s will be nothing like his 20s. He is in love with Taylor. He wants a family with her and this is the next phase of his life."